Looking for a job? Suffolk's police department is hiring

SUFFOLK, Va — The Suffolk Police Department is looking to fill 37 open positions, including officers. Currently, they are offering incentives to attract people.

The department held a hiring event at their headquarters on Saturday.

In one day, candidates took written assessments, agility training, an oral panel interview and a chief's interview.

All of it was to speed up the hiring process, which normally takes several weeks according to Chief Deputy James Buie.

"The number fluctuates because we've had some recent retirements," explained Buie. "You can hire five people and you may get two to three retirements and people leave for other reasons so it's a constant give and take,"

The department says they're offering competitive pay and even letting officers take their cars home as long as they are within 50 miles from Suffolk, including North Carolina.

Candidates must have a clean record and a desire to serve the community.

