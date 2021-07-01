Looking for fireworks this July 4th weekend? Here's a list of local displays.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - This July 4th weekend means the return of fireworks displays for the first time in more than a year. Many cities across Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina will light up the skies this weekend with colorful displays.

Norfolk

If you can't wait for July 4th, the fireworks displays kick off Friday night in Norfolk. There's a free concert and fireworks show on July 2 at the Ocean View Beach Park. The Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration starts at 6 p.m.

One of the largest displays in our area is along the Elizabeth River on Sunday, July 4. The Great American Picnic and Fireworks Show starts at 5 p.m. at Town Point Park with patriotic musical performances from military bands. The fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Virginia Beach

The Stars and Stripes Celebration returns to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Sunday night. Police warn you'll want to get there early to avoid big traffic jams. Look for live music on the boardwalk stages between 17th and 22nd Streets. Organizers say the best spot to catch the fireworks, which start at 9:30 p.m., is around 20th Street.

Fireworks also return to Mount Trashmore Sunday night. The July 4th celebration starts at 8 p.m. with live music from a DJ. This year's event is modified, so there will be no activities for children. The fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.

Suffolk

The Stars & Stripes Spectacular will take place on Sunday, July 4, with a fireworks show over the Nansemond River at Constant’s Wharf Park & Marina. The park will open at 5:30 p.m. and will feature entertainment, children’s activities, merchandise vendors, and a variety of food choices. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

Outer Banks

There are three fireworks shows along the Outer Banks Sunday night. Fireworks will light up the sky in Manteo at Roanoke Island Festival Park, and in Nags Head and Kill Devil Hills along the beach. Click here to learn more information, as start times vary for each event.