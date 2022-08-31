Loved ones come together in candlelight vigil for woman killed in Newport News road rage incident

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Newport News community came together Tuesday night in a candlelight vigil after a woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident along Oyster Point Road.

"Let us be reminded to tell those we love how we feel. Thank you for the lessons, Crystal," a speaker at the vigil said.

Several people from the neighborhood came together to remember the 51-year-old, Crystal Mittelstadter.

"I’m just so glad that we got the time to spend her because you never know. You know," Sandra Farnun, Mittelstadter's neighbor said.

Sandra Farnun and her husband Henry moved next door to Crystal 18 months ago.

"Crystal was definitely the heart of the neighborhood. Brought a sense of peace and tranquility to everyone in the neighborhood," Furnun said.

Crystal worked at Crutchman, a truck accessory store in Newport News. Her customers even remembering her helpful spirit.

"My husband was getting ready to pick up a chair and she said ‘no,no,no I got that," a Crutchman customer said.

Crystal’s friends say she had a smile that would light up any room.

"No matter where you were at with Crystal, she would show up with this huge smile and big hug. You just felt the love and comfort from her as soon as you were in her presence," Barb Wilt, a friend of Mittelstadter said.

In court documents obtained by News 3, the suspect As-Siddiq Abdul-Aziz fired his gun once, killing the victim, 51-year-old Crystal Mittelstadter. The suspect's girlfriend recorded the tense exchange leading up to the shooting and shared the video with police.

