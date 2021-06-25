Magnet fishing is the new sport sure to draw you in

SUFFOLK, VA - "I got something big I think," yells Jacob Parr Friday afternoon.

On a bridge above the Nansemond River in Suffolk, Jacob Parr and his friends are ready to attract.

"How are ya doing today, Dan," says Parr as he reels in his rope. "Ya never know what's down there."

Each toss is full of anticipation.

"I just stuck to something, ok let's see," says Parr.

What he is doing is part environmentalism, part hobby.

"It is really a COVID friendly activity, inexpensive to start, you just need a magnet, a five gallon bucket, gloves and some rope and some water," he said.

What he and several others are doing is called Magnet Fishing or Magnet Throwing, and apparently its a global sport, one with a chance to reveal unexpected surprises.

"It is awesome its a huge community on You Tube and we all support each other," said Parr.

Next to Parr, Michael Smith, a magnet thrower who flew 4,000 miles here all the way from Alaska to test the waters.

"You throw your magnet out no clue what you will pull up, my craziest find was a parking meter from the 1970's," said Smith.

For the past 4 months, Parr has been making a name for himself on his You Tube Channel, showing off his sunken treasures.

"I have found knives, DVD's bikes, shopping carts," said Parr. "My first time out I pulled up a scooter and was on cloud 9."

Two weeks ago he pulled up something big in Suffolk. A massive iron anchor from a ship experts he talked to believe is from the late 1700's

"I was like oh my, this is a pirate ship anchor, I was shocked," he said.

Relics from the past revealing themselves, and confirmation one man's trash is another man's treasure.