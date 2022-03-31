Man accused of 3 homicides in Hampton Roads admits to shooting girlfriend, burning house down in jailhouse interview

NORFOLK, Va. - In a Thursday afternoon interview, a man accused of second-degree murder and arson admitted to shooting his girlfriend and burning down her townhouse.

Cola Beale IV told News 3's Chelsea Donovan that he "snapped" and shot his girlfriend C'zavier Hill, 31, in the head because her parents "kept confronting him about his future plans" with their daughter. He also alleged that he killed Hill on Tuesday, then set her Baccalaureate Drive townhouse on fire on Thursday, with intentions to set her dog on fire as well.

Beale said he was "looking for more people to kill" after allegedly killing Hill and 73-year-old Clifton Baxter, telling Donovan that he "wanted to go kill as many as he could" before he was arrested Thursday.

He told Donovan he has no remorse and claims he had 20 guns.

News 3 is still conducting this interview and will update this story as we hear more.

Beale was taken into custody Thursday morning after U.S. Marshals offered a $10,000 reward for his arrest. Neighbors say he was in a relationship with Hill, and was raised by Baxter. News 3 is working to confirm those facts.

Beale has a criminal history dating back to 2005. Armed robbery and sexual assault on child are just a few of the crimes for which Beale served prison time.

According to court documents, Beale pleaded guilty to sexual battery with a child younger than 13 years old. He was sentenced to a year in prison in 2018 for sexual abuse that happened in 2005.

Because of a plea agreement with Beale pleading guilty, the charge was reduced to misdemeanor under the condition Beale would register as a sex offender. Beale registered with the sex offender registry in 2018 and again in 2020, listing his address in Virginia Beach.

News 3 combed through documents, and they reveal Beale pleaded guilty to several charges in 2012, including conspiracy, two separate charges of robbery including armed robbery and use of a firearm by a felony.

Beale served six years for those crimes under the condition of good behavior after his release and supervised probation. He was released under the condition of having good behavior upon release, but in 2019 he was arrested for violation of probation.

According to court documents, his last known place of employment was at a thrift store.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate described Beale as a "very dangerous individual."