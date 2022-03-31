Father of man accused of 3 homicides in Hampton Roads killed wife in 2014, according to police

The father of a Virginia Beach man who is accused of three homicides in Hampton Roads has a violent criminal record.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, Cola Winbone Beale was arrested in 2014 for the murder of a 47-year-old Gaithersburg woman. The victim was identified as June Carlita Beale, his wife.

Norfolk Police confirmed to News 3 Thursday that Beale is the biological father of Cola Beale IV, who was arrested for multiple homicides in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

On the morning of July 27, 2014, a parishioner of a church the couple attended called police and said Beale had called him, telling him he had killed his wife inside their home. Officers responded to the scene and forced their way in.

Once inside, they found June dead. She had suffered trauma to her body.

Police spoke directly to Beale on his cellphone. Beale admitted to the officers to killing his wife and gave them his location in Norfolk.

Officials in Montgomery County notified the Norfolk Police Department, who found Beale and took him into custody without incident.

In an interview with News 3 after he was arrested Thursday, Beale IV, told News 3 reporter Chelsea Donovan that he "snapped" and shot his girlfriend C'zavier Hill, 31, in the head because her parents "kept confronting him about his future plans" with their daughter. He also alleged that he killed Hill on Tuesday, then set her Baccalaureate Drive townhouse on fire on Thursday, with intentions to set her dog on fire as well.

News 3 Cola Beale IV in jail

Beale IV said he was "looking for more people to kill" after allegedly killing Hill and 73-year-old Clifton Baxter, telling Donovan that he "wanted to go kill as many as he could" before he was arrested. Baxter was Beale IV's adoptive father.