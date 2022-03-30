Man wanted after homicide in Norfolk, 2 homicides in Virginia Beach; Police say he is armed and dangerous

NORFOLK, Va. - Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to three homicides in both Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating 30-year-old Cola W. Beale.

He is wanted in connection with a homicide on Sewells Point Road.

While assisting another law enforcement agency, Norfolk Police found the body of a man in a home in the 3000 block of Sewells Point Road around 3:35 p.m., on March 28. The man, 32-year-old Downing D. Mclean, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have charged Beale IV with second-degree murder in connection to the Norfolk homicide.

On Tuesday we told you that Beale is also wanted in connection with two homicides in Virginia Beach and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is wanted for a deadly townhouse fire in the 5500 block of Baccalaureate Drive and shooting in the 700 block of Linda Court last week.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Beale's arrest.

Anyone with information about Beale's whereabouts is asked to call 911, or submit an anonymous tip through the P3Tips mobile app.