Man wanted in connection with two homicides, arson in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

A man is wanted for homicide after a deadly townhouse fire in the 5500 block of Baccalaureate Drive and a shooting in the 700 block of Linda Court last week.

The call for the townhouse fire came in around 7:30 p.m. on March 24.

News 3 sent a crew to the scene. The fire happened in a community of townhomes called Campus East, right by the campus of Virginia Wesleyan University.

Virginia Beach Animal Control also responded to the incident, as a dog also died in the incident.

The victim has been identified as Czavier Hill, 31, of Virginia Beach. Authorities determined Hill died from a gunshot wound. According to Hill's website she is an NSU grad as well as a minister.

Neighbors near where Hill lived say her car was also found burned behind a nearby furniture store.

On Monday, police said its Homicide Unit is investigating the death as a homicide.

Police said on March 25, officers were called to check on the welfare of a resident around 9 in the morning in a home in the 700 block of Linda Court. Once on scene, they found Clifton Baxter, 73, dead from a gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives have obtained warrants for Cola Windborne Beale, 30, of Virginia Beach for two counts of Second-Degree Murder and one count of Arson. Additional charges may be pending.

Neighbors of Baxter tell us that he raised 30 year old Cola Beale wanted for his murder.

"Mr. Baxter was a sweet, loving kind man," said Debra Shaw. "It is really hard for us to accept how he died it's just really sick."

Neighbors of Hill tell us that Beale lived at her home and say the two were in a relationship.

Beale's address however is listed at Linda Court where Friday's homicide occured. He is listed as a registered sex offender for sexually assaulting a minor in 2018 and was currently on probation.

Beale has an extensive criminal record and has been arrested for multiple robberies starting back in 2012.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate described Beale as a "very dangerous individual."

If you know where Beale may be or have more information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-4101 or by calling Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).