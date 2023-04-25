Man accused of killing Milligan University student in York Co. to be sentenced

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia, 26, will be sentenced in York County today after police say he was behind the wheel when he hit a group of student runners from Milligan University, killing one, Eli Cramer.

Mancia was found to be intoxicated and was placed under arrest for DUI, according to State Police.

Mancia is charged with DUI first offense, DUI involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, reckless driving, DUI maiming, and refusal - DUI.

On March 31, 2022, Virginia State Police said they were investigating a crash involving two pedestrians at the intersection of Lightfoot and Williamsburg Pottery Roads that happened at 6:02 p.m., and said the crash resulted in serious injuries.

According to a press release from Milligan University, four student runners and an assistant coach were on a practice run when Mancia hit them, and of the five people involved, three students were hit and one, Cramer, died from his injuries.

