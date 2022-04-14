Man accused of shooting coworker over cell phone arrested in Isle of Wight Co., charged with felony murder

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va.- A man accused of shooting his coworker over a cell phone in 2021 turned himself in to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office Thursday morning.

Deputies say Thomas has been a fugitive since September 23, 2021, when he allegedly murdered Rakim Breeden at the Safco Distribution Center where they both worked.

According to police, Thomas was a temp worker at Safco. The day of the shooting was Breeden's first day on the job.

"This was a senseless tragedy. A cellphone was on a ledge; it fell to the floor, cost an outstanding man his life," said Captain Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas was charged with felony murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony. He is currently being held at the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office while investigators complete the arrest procedures.

This is a developing story.