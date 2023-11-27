Man arrested after Newport News Walmart bomb threats

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was charged and arrested on Saturday in connection to a bomb threat that was made to the Walmart located at 6111 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

The City of Newport News 911 Center received a series of phone calls from an unknown male, claiming to have placed a bomb inside the store, according to a press release.

Personnel from the Fire and Police Departments responded to the scene to investigate. The store was temporarily evacuated so responders could search for explosive devices.

No devices were found and the store was returned to normal operations.

The Newport News Fire Marshal's Office's conducted an investigation. With the assistance of the Newport News Police Department's South Precinct, investigators identified Antonio Hardee as the suspect.

He was arrested and charged with two felony counts of threats to bomb and one count of resisting arrest.