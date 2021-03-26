Man arrested after reportedly trying to abduct woman in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk detectives announced they have arrested the man who is accused of trying to abduct a woman near the Eastern Virginia Medical School campus last week.

On March 17 around 9 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of W. Olney Road for a report of an abduction. When officers arrived, a woman told them a man had grabbed her and tried to take her to an unknown location.

The woman was able to flag down a security guard and safely get away; the man ran off when he saw the security guard.

As a result of the investigation, 25-year-old Pierre S. Stone has been arrested and charged with abduction and simple assault.

Stone is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

