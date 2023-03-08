Man arrested after shooting on Buckroe Ave in Hampton: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — Police say they have arrested 30-year-old Randy Charles, from Hampton, in connection to a shooting in the 800 block of Buckroe Avenue Tuesday.

Hampton police say the victim, a 33-year-old man, went to Buckroe Avenue to meet Charles. According to police, a verbal argument began between the two men and escalated to a physical altercation, leading to the shooting.

Police say Charles has been charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

On Tuesday, March 7, around 4:06 p.m., Hampton police responded to the 800 block of Buckroe Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man suffering from a possible life-threatening injury. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation.

