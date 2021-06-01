Man arrested, charged for February abduction of 3-month-old baby in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - An AMBER Alert was issued back in February for a 3-month-old baby girl who was found shortly after the alert was issued.

On Tuesday police said a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the stolen vehicle and abduction case.

21-year-old Antonio Obrien Reid of Norfolk has been charged for the incident that happened at the Wawa on Western Branch Blvd.

Reid was charged on May 17, according to police. His charges include, Felony Child Neglect, Abduction, Vehicle theft, Larceny with intent to sell or distribute and Possession of Stolen Vehicle.

On February 3 police said the baby was located unharmed abandoned in an apartment complex in the 1600 block of West Little Creek in Road in Norfolk. The stolen vehicle was found in the 400 block of Timothy Ave in Norfolk.