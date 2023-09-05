Watch Now
Man arrested, charged in double shooting that killed woman in Norfolk

Posted at 2:19 PM, Sep 05, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police and US Marshals have arrested a man that was wanted in connection with a double shooting early Sunday morning.

Detectives have charged 41-year-old Curtis G. Smith with second degree murder, malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm.

Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 700 block of Church Street for the report of two gunshot victims.

When officers arrived, they found 24-year-old Precious McClendon dead at the scene and a 51-year-old man suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say Smith was taken into custody on Tuesday in the 4500 block of West Military Highway in Chesapeake.

He is currently being held without bond.

