Norfolk police arrest man in shooting death of 14-year-old

NORFOLK, Va - A Norfolk man is facing charges after a shooting left 14-year-old Amir Burnette dead.

The boy was shot Sunday afternoon in Norfolk and later died at the hospital. The shooting happened on Wyngate Drive, near East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Family and friends of Amir gathered to remember the Norview Middle School athlete. They said they are heartbroken.

"I tried to protect my baby from this evil world," Ny'Shell Traynham, Amir's mother said.

The 8th grader attended Norview Middle School. Amir played basketball and football.

"Amir is my first nephew. He was an amazing kid," Quay Eaton, Amir Burnette’s aunt, said. "He liked to dance. My nephew just got on the football team, and he had a game on Thursday. He was so excited about the game."

Norfolk police arrested 27-year-old Albert Sutton in connection to Amir Burnette’s murder.

"We’re somewhat close to justice," Eaton said. "Because he’s not running around here to do that with someone else’s child. I’m glad this coward is off the street."

Sutton is charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm.

Amir’s family said other kids were in the house where Amir was shot on Wyngate drive.

The family said the suspect, Albert Sutton lives around the corner from them.

"He related to my nephew’s best friend," Eaton said. "He’s the uncle."

Sutton was arrested and is being held in jail without bond.