Man arrested following two Hampton homicides over the weekend

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police arrested a man following two fatal shootings that took place over the weekend.

According to police, the call for a shooting came in Saturday at 11 p.m. Officers responded to the 2100 block of East Roger Peed Drive, where they found 39-year-old Donnell Ryshad Hoskin, of Portsmouth, dead inside a home with apparent gunshot injuries.

20-year-old Trishaun Lamar Boone Jr., of Hampton, has been arrested and charged with one count of 2nd degree murder, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of Shooting into an occupied dwelling, and one count of reckless handling of a firearm.

Police say he has also been charged in connection with the shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Newton Road that left a man dead and an attempted robbery that occurred on February 21 in the 2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard.

