Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Man arrested following two Hampton homicides over the weekend

items.[0].image.alt
Hampton Police
antonucci (1).png
Posted at 12:38 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 12:38:41-05

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police arrested a man following two fatal shootings that took place over the weekend.

According to police, the call for a shooting came in Saturday at 11 p.m. Officers responded to the 2100 block of East Roger Peed Drive, where they found 39-year-old Donnell Ryshad Hoskin, of Portsmouth, dead inside a home with apparent gunshot injuries.

20-year-old Trishaun Lamar Boone Jr., of Hampton, has been arrested and charged with one count of 2nd degree murder, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of Shooting into an occupied dwelling, and one count of reckless handling of a firearm.

Police say he has also been charged in connection with the shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Newton Road that left a man dead and an attempted robbery that occurred on February 21 in the 2000 block of Nickerson Boulevard.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education