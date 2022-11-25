Man arrested for fatal assault in Norfolk on E. Little Creek Road

NORFOLK, Va. - A man has been arrested for an assault that left a man dead in October.

On October 6, 2022, around 10:12 p.m., police found 62-year-old Robert R. Hodges in the 800 block of E. Little Creek Road suffering from physical injuries.

Hodges was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on October 9.

As a result of the police department's investigation, 37-year-old Akime R. Porter, 37, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Porter is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.