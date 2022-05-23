Watch
Man arrested for murder after fatal shooting at Norfolk 7-Eleven in 2021 sentenced to 18 years

Norfolk Police Department
Laurence L. Clark
Posted at 12:47 PM, May 23, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - The man arrested and charged with second degree murder from a shooting at a 7-Eleven on Tidewater Drive has been sentenced.

Laurence Clark has received an active sentence of 15 years for Non capital second degree murder and 3 years for use of a firearm in commission of a felony equaling a total of 18 years.

Clark was arrested after leaving the scene of the shooting where police found found 38-year-old Norman E. James suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clark plead guilty on March 21, 2022 and he was sentenced on May 20, 2022.

