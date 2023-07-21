Man arrested for robbing 3 USPS drivers in James City County, Hampton: Police

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Dashawn Evans-McCloud was arrested in connection to a string of USPS robberies on July 20.

Around 1 p.m., James City County Police responded to two USPS robberies, according to the James City County Police Department (JCCPD). About 60 minutes later, there was another USPS driver robbery in Hampton.

A rental car was used to commit the robberies, said a JCCPD release. The car was rented to a Chanz L. Pough on July 19.

Virginia Beach police told the JCCPD that a suspect matching the robberies' description was at an apartment complex in Virginia Beach, according to the JCCPD. Hampton detectives got a search warrant, and the Virginia Beach SWAT Team executed a search.

Evans-McCloud was the only person in the apartment, and Pough is still wanted for his connection to the robberies, said JCCPD.

Evans-McCloud faces charges of robbery, attempted robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of wearing a mask in public, according to JCCPD. He is held at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bail.

The JCCPD said that the USPS is expected to prosecute the case federally.

Anyone with information about Plough should contact Investigator English at 757-603-6033 or logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov. Tips can also be submitted to the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online at p3tips.com.