Man arrested in connection to fatal March Hampton hit & run

HAMPTON, Va. - A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash.

44-year-old Anthony Garrett was arrested and charged with one count each of Involuntary Manslaughter, Felony Hit and Run, Obstruction of Justice, Driving without a License, and No Insurance.

Hampton Police Division responded to a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on March 7, 2022.

Around 7:32 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a pedestrian crash that had just occurred in the 900 block of North King Street. When officers arrived they found a 60-year-old woman on the road.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. She was identified as 60-year-old Cynthia Barlow.

According to police's preliminary investigation, the woman was trying to cross the street when she was struck by a passing vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The second vehicle involved struck the woman after she was struck by the first vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

The crash remains under investigation by the members of the Hampton Police Division’s Accident Reconstruction Team. No charges have been placed at this time.

