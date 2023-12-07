Man arrested in connection to James City County 'road rage' hit-and-run

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County police say that they have made an arrest in connection to the hit-and-run road rage incident that left one car overturned on Monday.

Brian Lemons, 51, from New Kent was arrested Thursday, according to the JCCPD.

Police say Lemons is charged with felony hit and run, reckless driving and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

On Monday, Lemons, driving a a gray Nissan, repeated rammed into another car on I-64, according to the JCCPD. When the driver of the other car exited on to Croaker Road, Lemons followed and continued to hit the vehicle, eventually overturning the victim's car.

Lemons ran away after driving his car into a ditch, according to police. The other driver was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.