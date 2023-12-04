James City County police look for driver in hit-and-run 'road-rage' crash

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for a man who was involved in a hit-and-run, road-rage crash on Monday.

Around 6:50 a.m. on Dec. 4, James City County police and fire responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 4100 block of Rochambeau Drive, according to JCCPD.

Police say that the driver of a gray 1995 Nissan was aggressively, intentionally ramming into another car on I-64 multiple times.

When the victim exited onto Croaker Road, they were followed by the Nissan driver, according to the JCCPD. The Nissan repeatedly hit, and eventually overturned, the other car.

The suspect abandoned the Nissan after driving it into a ditch and ran away toward Croaker Road Park and Ride, according to the JCCPD. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police say that the suspect is a Black man "with a lighter complexion, wearing a red flannel shirt, khaki pants and a brown hat."

The JCCPD says that the initial search for the Nissan driver included drone deployment and the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit, and finished at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips online at p3tips.com. Police say that tipsters can remain anonymous, avoid court testimony and may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 leading to an arrest.