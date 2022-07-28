Man arrested in connection to January murder of Portsmouth mother

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in January.

On January 14, Portsmouth officers responded to the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue around 1:34 p.m.

Once on scene, they found a 26-year-old woman suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. She was identified as Shakera Lanae Hines, a mother of three.

A man was observed on CCTV footage walking southbound on Virginia Avenue, near the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Portland Street. Video captured the suspect in the area just prior to the reported incident.

21-year-old Jashaun Lee Richardson was charged with the murder of Shakera Hines. Richardson was charged with First Degree Murder, Use of Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Shooting in the Commission of a Felony.

Richardson was arrested Wednesday morning and is currently in the custody of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.

He is currently being held without bond.

