PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue, around 1:3 p.m.

A woman was found at the scene with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police.

There is no further information at this time as police investigate.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.