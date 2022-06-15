Man arrested in connection to recent carjackings at MacArthur Mall

NORFOLK, Va. - A man has been arrested in connection to recent carjackings at MacArthur Mall.

On Monday, around 4:35 p.m., police responded to the South Parking Garage at MacArthur Mall for the report of a carjacking.

When officers arrived they were advised that a man armed with a gun approached the victim and demanded his vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. There were no injuries reported.

Around 10:15 p.m., Police were advised again of an attempted carjacking at the North Parking Garage at MacArthur Mall.

According to police, during this incident, the victim was approached by a man armed with a gun and demanded her vehicle. Police say a struggle ensued and the suspect shot the victim’s car; however, the victim was able to drive away.

As the woman fled, the suspect shot at the victim striking her vehicle. There were no injuries were reported.

On Tuesday, June 14, around 2:20 p.m., police responded to MacArthur Mall for the report of a robbery inside the parking garage. When officers arrived, they were advised that a man with a gun approached the victim and demanded his vehicle. The victim complied and the man fled the location. No injuries were reported again.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested 19-year-old Amari D. James, of Norfolk, and charged him with two counts of carjacking, one count of attempted carjacking, one count of shooting at a moving vehicle, three counts of use of a firearm, and three counts of wearing a mask in the commission of a felony.

James is currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about these incidents are encouraged to submit a tip by calling the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by using the P3Tips mobile app. The Norfolk Crime Line is offering up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

