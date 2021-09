HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police have arrested a man in connection with a series of bomb threats that were made against the Hampton City court houses.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force, 29-year-old Marc Mason, from Newport News, has been arrested and charged with four counts of threatening to bomb in connection with incidents that occurred on March 9, March 23, May 20, and July 29.

Police say Mason remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

