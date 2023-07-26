Man arrested in connection to shooting in Hoss's Deli parking lot: Newport News police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police have arrested 38-year-old Derek Eugene Williams from Newport News in connection to the shooting that killed 30-year-old Aaron West of Gloucester in the parking lot of Hoss's Deli.

Williams has been charged with second degree murder, shooting from a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

"Thanks to the use of technology and the involvement of our citizens, we were able to quickly identify a suspect and make an arrest in this case," said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew. "I would also like to commend our officers and detectives for their hard work and professionalism in bringing this matter to a resolution."

On July 25 around 12:46 a.m., Newport News police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Old Oyster Point Road.

When they arrived, they found West outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police have not said what lead to the shooting.

