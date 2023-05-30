Man arrested in connection to shooting on Campostella Road in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police say 24-year-old Khalik Antonio Perry has been criminally charged in connection to a shooting at a convenience store at Providence Road and Campostella Road.

Perry has been charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharging a firearm in or at occupied building maliciously.

There are still other people involved that police are attempting to locate, according to a release.

Officers responded just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday to reports of gunshots at a convenience store at Providence Road and Campostella Road.

Officers found a man was shot and the business was damaged from the gunfire.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

