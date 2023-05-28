Man injured, Chesapeake business damaged in shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was injured and a business was damaged as a result of a shooting Saturday night in Chesapeake, police say.

According to Chesapeake Police, officers responded just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday to reports of gunshots at a convenience store at Providence Road and Campostella Road.

Officers found a man was shot and the business was damaged from the gunfire.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

