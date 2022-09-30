Man arrested in connection to shooting that left one woman dead in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a woman dead.

On September 23, police responded to a call around 7:20 p.m., regarding a gunshot victim close to the 500 block of West Grice Street. That is near South Water Street.

When officers arrived at the scene they found Erin Gibbs, 38, suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and later airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where police say she died from her injuries.

On Friday, 29-year-old Derontre Rashad Bell was arrested for the deadly shooting. Bell was processed and taken to Albemarle District Jail with no bond, police say.

Bell will appear in court for the first time on Monday, October 3.

This is an active ongoing investigation and the Police Department urges anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.

