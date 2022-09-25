Woman shot and killed in Elizabeth City, police investigate

ELIZABETH CITY, V.a - Elizabeth City Police responded to a call around 7:20 p.m. regarding a gunshot victim close to the 500 block of West Grice Street. That is near South Water Street.

Upon arrival, officers found Erin Gibbs, 38, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Gibbs was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and later airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General hospital, where police say she died from her injuries.

This is is a developing story.

The Elizabeth Police department is asking anyone with information leading to this incident to call ECPD at (252) 335-4321or the Crime Line (252) 335-5555.