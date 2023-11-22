Man arrested in connection to Suffolk bank robbery: Police

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police arrested a suspect in connection to a bank robbery from earlier this month.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, a man handed a teller a note demanding money at a bank on the 200 block of North Main Street, according to police. He didn't brandish a weapon during the interaction, and the teller complied.

Police say that the robber left the bank with about $2,000 in cash.

On Wednesday, Suffolk Police arrested Khadduri Travan Brown, 47, in connection to the robbery, according to the SPD. He is charged with felony robbery, felony wearing a mask in public and two outstanding warrants for an unrelated incident.

Brown is currently held in Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.