Watch Now
News

Actions

Man arrested in connection to Suffolk bank robbery: Police

Prison bars
Scripps National
Prison bars
Posted at 4:19 PM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 16:19:41-05

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police arrested a suspect in connection to a bank robbery from earlier this month.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, a man handed a teller a note demanding money at a bank on the 200 block of North Main Street, according to police. He didn't brandish a weapon during the interaction, and the teller complied.

Police say that the robber left the bank with about $2,000 in cash.

Suffolk police looking for male in connection to bank robbery

News

Suffolk police looking for man in connection to bank robbery

Heather Eckstine
7:06 PM, Nov 15, 2023

On Wednesday, Suffolk Police arrested Khadduri Travan Brown, 47, in connection to the robbery, according to the SPD. He is charged with felony robbery, felony wearing a mask in public and two outstanding warrants for an unrelated incident.

Brown is currently held in Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

On 3

News 3's Holiday Helpers Campaign