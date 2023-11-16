Suffolk police looking for male in connection to bank robbery

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are searching for a man they say robbed a bank in the 200 block of N. Main Street on Wednesday.

Police say just after 3:30 p.m., Suffolk Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a robbery in progress at a bank.

Police arrived on scene and determined that a Black male had entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money.

Police say no weapon was brandished during the interaction, the teller complied and the suspect fled the scene on foot in the direction of Saratoga Street with approximately $2,000 in cash.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

Police say the unidentified suspect is a Black male with a slender build, who was wearing a green and grey jacket, grey sweatpants, black shoes and a black hat with a yellow logo.

This is an ongoing investigation.

