Man arrested in Georgia after shooting, killing dog in Virginia Beach: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police have arrested 30-year-old Elijah Spellman after they say he shot a dog multiple times on Sept. 6.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 900 block of Atlantis Drive at 8:40 a.m..

When they arrived, they found a dog that had been shot multiple times in both his front and rear legs, according to police.

Police say the dog didn't survive surgery.

Detectives were then able to identify a suspect, and sign warrants on 30-year-old Elijah Spellman.

On Sept. 12, the Virginia Beach Police Department Warrant Fugitive Squad was able to track Spellman to Georgia, where they coordinated with the Atlanta Police Department to take him into custody, according to Virginia Beach officers.

Spellman is currently waiting to be extradited back to Virginia Beach.

Spellman is charged with felony animal cruelty, discharging a gun within city limits, reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon.

