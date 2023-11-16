Man arrested in Perquimans County in connection to homicide with fence pipe: Deputies

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. — The Perquimans County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in a homicide from earlier this week.

On Monday, deputies found Marcos Dominguez Velazques, 43, dead of blunt force trauma when they responded to Albermarle Street in Windfall. A 3-foot-long fence pipe was also collected from the scene as a weapon.

Wednesday, the sheriff's office says that investigators determined that Guadalupe Andres Martin, 27 of Meads Circle in Hertford, N.C., was a suspect for homicide from interviews and camera footage from the area.

After arresting Martin, deputies brought him before a magistrate where he was ordered to be held without bond and transported to Albermarle District Jail, according to the Perquimans Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they got search warrants for the collection of evidence when they arrested Martin.