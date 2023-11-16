Watch Now
News

Actions

Man arrested in Perquimans County in connection to homicide with fence pipe: Deputies

police lights.jpg
AP
Partial graphic of a police cruiser with lights
police lights.jpg
Posted at 10:48 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 22:48:30-05

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. — The Perquimans County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in a homicide from earlier this week.

On Monday, deputies found Marcos Dominguez Velazques, 43, dead of blunt force trauma when they responded to Albermarle Street in Windfall. A 3-foot-long fence pipe was also collected from the scene as a weapon.

Wednesday, the sheriff's office says that investigators determined that Guadalupe Andres Martin, 27 of Meads Circle in Hertford, N.C., was a suspect for homicide from interviews and camera footage from the area.

Ambulance

Northeastern North Carolina

15-year-old dead after hunting accident in Perquimans County, North Carolina

Jay Greene
4:10 PM, May 05, 2023

15-year-old dead after hunting accident in Perquimans County, North Carolina

After arresting Martin, deputies brought him before a magistrate where he was ordered to be held without bond and transported to Albermarle District Jail, according to the Perquimans Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they got search warrants for the collection of evidence when they arrested Martin.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV