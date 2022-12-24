Man arrested, police looking for suspect after armed robbery, attempted armed robbery incidents in Accomack Co

ACCOMACK, Co., Va. - Saturday, Accomack County police said a man has been arrested and faces charges, while the search is on for another suspect, after an armed robbery and another attempted armed robbery. Both of these incidents happened on Friday.

According to Accomack County Sheriff Todd Wessells, the Sheriff’s Office got a report of an armed robbery at the Royal Farms in Nelsonia just before 2 a.m. on Friday.

Later that night, just before 9:30 p.m., sheriff's office officials got a report of an attempted armed robbery at the Family Dollar in Oak Hall.

According to deputies, it was eventually determined that both incidents were related.

After a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) was issued for the suspect's vehicle, officials with Pocomoke City Police and the Worcester County Sheriff's Office found it.

The driver of the vehicle, Charlie Oliver Ayres, 33, from Snow Hill, Maryland, was apprehended after attempting to flee officers.

Ayres has been charged with robbery and attempted robbery, and will be held at the Worcester County Detention Center until extradited back to Accomack County.

Meanwhile, authorities told News 3 they're also looking for another suspect related to this incident.

Anyone with information on this incident or any other incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org