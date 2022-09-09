Man charged after gun found in backpack of 1st-grade student at Suffolk school

SUFFOLK, Va. - A man has been charged after a gun was found in the backpack of a first-grade student at school.

Suffolk Police responded to an incident Thursday involving a student with a weapon on the campus of Oakland Elementary in the 5000 block of Godwin Blvd.

Police responded to the school after being alerted by school administrators of a student believed to be in possession of a weapon while on the school campus.

According to police, the student was promptly searched by school administrators and found to be in possession of a weapon. The weapon was confiscated and turned over to the Suffolk Police.

Police reported that the weapon recovered was a handgun. It was in the first grade student's backpack.

According to officers' investigation, during the previous day, a household member placed a handgun in the student’s backpack and it was never removed. The student then inadvertently carried the weapon to school. The weapon was not brandished or pointed at anyone, police say.

On Friday, police served multiple misdemeanor warrants to 27-year-old Keydran Leary in connection to the incident. Charges include, allowing access to firearms by children, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and reckless handling of a firearm.