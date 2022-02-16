Man charged following officer-involved shooting in Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - A man has been charged following an officer-involved shooting that took place on Granby Street over the weekend.

Norfolk Police responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the 100 block of Granby Street late Saturday night around 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they encountered a man armed with a handgun. The man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A firearm was recovered at the scene. No officers were injured.

As a result of their investigation, Norfolk detectives have charged 34-year-old Barry D. Carrington Jr. of Norfolk with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm in public. He is currently being held without bond.

Virginia State Police are investigating the actions of the officers involved in this incident.

Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi said he is "not allowed both to decide whether a Norfolk Police shooting is justified and also prosecute the criminal case against the man they shot." Fatehi said he will ask a neighboring city take on these charges while he waits for the result of the State Police investigation.