Man charged in connection to fatal Hampton crash on W Mercury Boulevard

HAMPTON, Va. - A Norfolk man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash that took place in Hampton on August 21.

25-year-old Michael Carter, of Norfolk, was arrested in connection to the fatal crash.

On August 21 around 12:49 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a two-vehicle crash that had just occurred in the 4000 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found a black sedan and gold SUV that had collided.

Police say the adult driver of the SUV and an 11-year-old boy passenger were taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the black sedan, 27-year-old Christopher Shaw, of Newport News, was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the investigation, Carter was driving westbound, engaging in reckless driving activity, when he struck Shaw. That resulted in Shaw entering the eastbound traffic lanes and striking the gold SUV.

Carter has been charged with one count of Involuntary Manslaughter, one count of Felony Hit and Run, one count of Reckless Driving, and one count of No Insurance, police say.

