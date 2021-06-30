Man charged in connection to fatal shooting outside of Newport News apartment building

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a homicide that took place outside of an apartment building late Sunday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 7100 block of Belvedere Drive at 10:08 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim outside the building suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics also responded, and 37-year-old Andre Lamont Ford, of Hampton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

21-year-old Dontre Joseph Grier was charged and arrested Wednesday for second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.