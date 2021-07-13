Watch
Man charged in connection to Hampton homicide on N King Street

Posted at 3:28 PM, Jul 13, 2021
HAMPTON, Va. - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a homicide that took place in June.

On June 15, around 1 a.m., in the 1500 block of North King Street, a shooting took place.
When officers arrived they located a man, 24-year-old Maalik Payne, who had been struck by gunfire. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

A second victim, a 46-year-old man, was dropped off at a local hospital with life-threatening gunshot injuries, according to police.

46-year-old Jorge Luis Morales, of Newport News, has been arrested in reference to this incident.

He has been charged with one count of murder, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Morales remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

