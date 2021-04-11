Man charged in March Oceanfront shooting now charged in January shooting, robbery incident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man who is currently being held in jail in connection to the recent Oceanfront shooting has now been charged with a shooting and robbery that took place in January.

Police say on January 23, officers responded to the 900 block of Atlantis Drive for a report that a man was shot.

When officers arrived at the scene they said they found a man who had been shot in the back during a robbery offense. 23-year-old Montrell McIntyre was arrested for malicious wounding, robbery, and use of a firearm.

On Friday, police obtained warrants for 20-year-old Devon Maurice Dorsey for robbery, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in connection to the robbery and shooting.

Dorsey is currently being held in custody at the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office in connection to a shooting at the Oceanfront that injured multiple people. Dorsey is currently facing charges for seven counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm. He is being held without bond.

Police say the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP

