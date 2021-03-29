Oceanfront shooting suspect admits to firing into crowd

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The men arrested in connection to the incidents that took place at the Oceanfront on Friday appeared in court Monday.

Three separate shootings took place, all within a few blocks, leaving two people dead and eight others injured.

22-year-old Ahmon Jahree Adams, of Chesapeake, 18-year-old Nyyquez Tyyon Baker, of Virginia Beach, and 20-year-old Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr., of Virginia Beach, were arrested in connection to the shooting on Atlantic Avenue. They have been charged with seven counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm.

A fourth suspect, 25-year-old Malik Kearney, of Hampton, also appeared in front of a judge Monday afternoon. Kearney is being charged with hitting a Virginia Beach police officer with his car Friday, along with a DUI.

According to court documents, Baker told police that he took out his gun and pulled the trigger firing into a crowd of people and then handed off his gun to someone else.

Adams also told police in a statement that five men pulled out guns and started shooting.

Baker stated that he feels like he is being tortured in jail.

"I feel like I am getting tortured, I have been in the hole since I got here," Baker said.

All suspects are currently being held without bond. The next time all suspects will appear in court is scheduled for May 27 for a preliminary hearing.

The shootings that took place took the lives of 29-year-old Deshayla E. Harris and 25-year-old Donovon W. Lynch. The fatal shooting of Lynch involved a Virginia Beach police officer.

News 3 is learning more about the officer involved in the shooting death of Donovan Lynch. According to officials, all aspects of this incident are still in the very preliminary stages of the investigation.

Officials say the involved officer has been a member of the VBPD for five years and is currently a member of the Traffic Safety Unit. As standard procedure, the officer involved will be placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

