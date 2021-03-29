Man accused of hit & run of Virginia Beach officer during Friday incidents arrested

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A fourth arrested has been made in connection with the Virginia Beach Oceanfront incidents that happened Friday night.

News 3 learned in court Monday afternoon that a suspect named Malik Kearney, from Hampton, has been arrested.

Kearney has been accused of hitting the officer who was struck by a vehicle and was charged with DUI.

On Friday multiple people were shot in two separate incidents at the Oceanfront and two were killed.

Police said a call came in at around 11:20 p.m. regarding gunshots on Atlantic Avenue at 20th Street. Investigation has revealed that a group of people were involved in "some type of conflict" that escalated into a physical fight in which several people began shooting at each other, leaving multiple people wounded. Several minutes later, officers heard additional gunshots in the vicinity of the 1900 block of Pacific Avenue. When officers investigated, they found an additional shooting victim in the 300 block of 19th Street near Pacific Avenue. 29-year-old Deshayla E. Harris, of Norfolk, died on scene. Police say Harris was a bystander of the shooting.

While the above was happening, a VBPD officer stationed nearby encountered and shot an armed citizen, killing him. Police later identified the man as 25-year-old Donovon W. Lynch, of Virginia Beach.

According to an update from VBPD, they say the officer did have a body camera on but it was not on. Police Chief Neudigate admitted during the press conference that he doesn’t have the answers the public is looking for.

During the incidents, A VBPD officer was also taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle, and has since been treated and released. Kearney has been arrested and charged with DWI, disregard police stop/endangerment and hit and run victim injury, drive fail to stop, report or assist. He was not given bond.

Three other people were previously arrest on separate charges. 22-year-old Ahmon Jahree Adams, of Chesapeake, 18-year-old Nyyquez Tyyon Baker, of Virginia Beach, and 20-year-old Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr., of Virginia Beach, were arrested in connection to the shooting on Atlantic Avenue. They have been charged with seven counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm.

