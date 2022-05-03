Man accused of hit-and-run of Virginia Beach Police officer during night of 2021 Oceanfront incidents found not guilty on all counts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man accused in the hit-and-run of a Virginia Beach Police officer on the night of incidents at the Oceanfront on March 26, 2021, has been found not guilty on all charges.

Malik Kearney of Hampton was acquitted on all 16 counts in Virginia Beach Circuit Court Tuesday. He was accused of hitting the officer, who was struck by a vehicle, and was charged with DUI.

The officer was taken to the hospital and was treated and later released.

Kearney was charged with: Felony eluding police; felony hit-and-run - personal injury; misdemeanor DWI: First offense; misdemeanor under the influence with carrying gun; misdemeanor firearm - reckless handling; felony DUI reckless - victim permanently injured; and 10 counts of misdemeanor firearm - discharge in public.

"While we are disappointed with the jury's verdict and disagree with it, we certainly respect it," the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said in a statement to News 3.

We've also reached out to the defense counsel for comment.

Two people, 25-year-old Donovon Lynch and 29-year-old Deshayla Harris, were killed in two separate incidents at the Oceanfront that night. Multiple other people were shot.

