VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There are new details about a case that involves a shooting at West Beach Tavern in Virginia Beach.

The shooting happened last March and left multiple people injured, including a 17-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, Earl Royster Jr., the man charged in the shooting, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted malicious wounding and using a firearm in a felony. As part of the plea, Royster will face no more than four years in prison.

Royster is set to be sentenced in April.