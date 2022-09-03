Man charged with first-degree murder in connection to 2021 Portsmouth homicide

PORTSMOUTH Va. — A man has been charged in connection to a 2021 homicide.

On July 1, 2021, officers responded to the corner of Aylwin and Connor, where they found a 34-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was identified as 33-year-old Rickey Grant.

Portsmouth Police have charged 20-year-old Xavier Elliott with First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony in connection to the homicide of Grant.

Elliot was charged on Thursday. He is currently in the custody of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.

Those with information about the 2021 homicide of Rickey Grant is asked to contact the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.


