NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Hampton man was charged with first-degree murder in connection with a December 2021 homicide in the City of Newport News.

According to the Newport News Police Department, the initial incident happened December 19, 2021 at around 2:01 p.m. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Garden Drive, where they found 30-year-old Lewis Watkins III dead from multiple gunshot wounds outside of an apartment complex.

Warrants were obtained charging Jhamari Alexander Townes Winns, 21, in connection with this case. He was arrested Monday, July 11 in Hampton.

Along with the charge of first-degree murder, Winns is facing charges of shooting a firearm in a public place, reckless handling of a firearm, using a firearm in commission of a felony and carrying a concealed weapon.

