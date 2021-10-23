Man charged with first-degree murder in connection with mother's death, arrested after struggle at Virginia Beach hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and malicious assault after allegedly killing his mother, then attempting to escape police at the Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, on October 16, officers were called to the 2400 block of Loran Court for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found 74-year-old Linda Christie dead and her son, 38-year-old Matthew Christie, with serious injuries.

Christie was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, and after an investigation by the VBPD Detective Bureau, he was charged with first-degree murder and malicious assault.

On October 22, an officer responded to the hospital to take Christie into custody. Christie ran from the officer, who caught up to him in a hospital stairwell, and an "extensive" struggle ensued.

Christie allegedly attempted to disarm the officer, resulting in the officer's handgun discharging. Christie was then restrained and taken into custody, with no injuries reported to the officer or any other individuals.

An active shooter alert was initially called at the hospital due to the gunshot, but was canceled.

Additional charges are pending against Christie in connection to this incident.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.